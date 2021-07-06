PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is learning more about the two young men gunned down during a July 4th cookout in West Philadelphia. CBS3’s Matt Petrillo was at City Hall Tuesday, where an elected official said he’s related to one of the victims.

State Sen. Sharif Street was emotional Tuesday morning speaking about who he says was his nephew, outside City Hall.

He identified the victim as 21-year-old Salahaldin Mahmoud.

Street says his wife is his first cousin.

He was killed when more than 100 shots were fired during a cookout on Sunday night. Street says Mahmoud had a good life ahead of him and was just starting his own tow truck business.

Street became visibly upset when saying to really curb gun violence, laws at the federal level are needed — like universal background checks.

