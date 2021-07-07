PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple with ties to the Philadelphia area is among the victims killed in the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. The newest member of the Eyewitness News team, Wakisha Bailey, comes to us from Florida and has been covering this story from the very beginning.

She had reported in Surfside for nine days straight and spoke with dozens of families looking for signs of hope, or even just wanting closure. What many people don’t know is that some of these families started mourning immediately after they saw the collapse.

“I’ve spent so much time in their apartment and knowing how it was laid out and having seen the awful footage of the collapse itself I knew,” Jonathan Epstein said.

Jonathan Epstein was Bonnie and David Epstein’s only child. The couple was married for 31 years.

They lived in Champlain Towers South in Surfside, but they were from Philadelphia.

“My mom was really passionate and loving, deeply committed to social justice. My dad was really just a really warm, smart person,” Jonathan said.

Bonnie and David were identified two days apart.

“My dad was actually the last person identified or recovered before they collapsed the remaining part of the building,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan says his parent’s funeral will take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, a court hearing was held Wednesday, where victims’ families were seeking assistance for immediate housing for those displaced and end of life arrangements for deceased victims.

A website has been set up to assist victims in obtaining immediate payments from Condo Association’s independent receiver to help with housing and end-of-life arrangements for the deceased.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey reports.