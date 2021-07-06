SurPHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia natives have been identified among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Florida. Bonnie and David Epstein were on the ninth floor when the building collapsed in Surfside last month.Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls To Jump By 5% Early Next Year
The Epsteins also spent summers in Ventnor, New Jersey.
On Tuesday, the death toll climbed to 36 with more than 100 people still missing.
Rescuers say they have not detected any other signs of life in the rubble.