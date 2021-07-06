VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Cumberland County have identified a 10-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a Fourth of July drive-by shooting. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Jasayde Holder.Philadelphia Opens 4 Additional Pools With Real Feel Temperatures Reaching Triple Digits
The incident happened on Sunday night in the 700 block of West Early Drive.
The Vineland Police Department was called to a local hospital around 11:17 p.m. Sunday for a report of a child who had been shot and died from her injuries.
Prosecutors said Jasayde just finished the fourth grade at Dane Barse School in Vineland.
Her family described the 10-year-old as a “creative” girl who loved music and riding her bike.
Police are still attempting to figure out who the intended target was in the drive-by shooting.
Authorities are asking the public to come forward with any information by calling 609-579-1431 or by submitting information at CCPO.TIPS.