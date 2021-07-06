VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – A 10-year-old girl is dead after Cumberland County authorities say she was shot and killed in a Fourth of July drive-by. County prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced the Vineland child’s death on Monday.
The prosecutor's office said the shooing happened Sunday night. The Vineland Police Department went to the local hospital around 11:17 p.m. for a call about a child who had been shot and died from her injuries.
Investigators determined the victim was inside a house in the 700 block of West Earl Drive when a drive-by shooting happened. Authorities are still trying to figure out who was the intended target.
Webb-McRae urges anyone living in the area to share their home cameras with authorities as they continue to investigate.
Anyone with information should call (609) 579-1431.