PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the Tri-state deals with even more rain and storms, the light is at the end of the tunnel – bringing some cooler temperatures with it. Light showers have been slow to clear Friday morning along the shore, but gradual drying is still on tap as the front exits the region.

Unfortunately, we are not in the clear as scattered showers and a thunderstorm will develop later Friday afternoon. The cooler temperatures should limit the threat for widespread severe weather but a strong thunderstorm could lead to damaging wind gusts and hail. The high Friday will be around 80.

We’ll be tracking lingering spotty showers on Saturday with cool afternoon temperatures, highs in the mid-70s.

By Sunday, we finally dry out. Folks headed down the shore can expect temperatures in the upper 70s Friday and low 80s throughout the weekend.

Monday, we are back in the upper 80s with the humidity gradually increasing. Expect the 90s to return to the forecast as many head back to work on Tuesday, with 90s lingering into Wednesday too. A renewed chance for showers and thunderstorms will develop for the middle and end of next week.



TROPICS: Elsa became the first Hurricane of the 2021 Season. The cone of uncertainty highlights all of Florida. The storm will bear watching as it approaches the US by Tuesday early morning.