MILFORD, Del. (CBS) — New images from Milford show the damage left behind by Thursday’s severe weather. According to the city, cleanup is underway “following [Thursday’s] heavy thunderstorm and tornado touchdown.”
CBS3 meteorologist Matt Peterson says a National Weather Service spotter reported a possible tornado near Milford, Delaware, around 5 p.m. Whether a tornado touched down or not will be confirmed by the NWS in the coming days.
The City of Milford said in a release they will clean up the damage through July 12, urging residents to leave storm debris on the curb for pickup. Power to all its residents was restored around 7 a.m. Friday, city officials said.
Several tornado warnings were issued for parts of New Jersey and Delaware as severe storms rolled through the region Thursday afternoon.

Video from a viewer named Matt in Milford shows the possible funnel cloud off in the distance.
Ominous clouds were also spotted in Cape May, New Jersey.