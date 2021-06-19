PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a second triple shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday. The triple shooting happened on the 5900 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. — just four blocks from a triple shooting that left 2 men dead and a toddler injured earlier this afternoon.
The gunmen were targeting a high school graduation party.READ MORE: Exclusive: CBS3 Obtains Surveillance Video Of Triple Shooting That Left Toddler Injured, 2 Men Dead In West Philadelphia
Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the back and was transported to an area hospital. A 36-year-old woman was shot once in the calf, she was also transported to an area hospital.
BREAKING: Four blocks away from the scene of a triple shooting where earlier Saturday two men were killed and a 3 y/o was wounded — a second triple shooting has erupted at 59 / Lansdowne in West Philadelphia. We count 50 + evidence markers. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xXie2GKN2A
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 20, 2021
An 18-year-old also suffered a graze wound to the back of the head and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Crashes Involving Officers
Police say at least 50 shots were fired.
All three victims have been placed in stable condition.
Detectives say a person of interest is being questioned and preliminary.
They do not believe the triple shooting just a few blocks away is connected, but an investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: Wawa's Welcome America Event Kicks Off With Juneteenth Celebration
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.