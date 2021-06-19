CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a second triple shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday. The triple shooting happened on the 5900 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. — just four blocks from a triple shooting that left 2 men dead and a toddler injured earlier this afternoon.

The gunmen were targeting a high school graduation party.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot twice in the back and was transported to an area hospital. A 36-year-old woman was shot once in the calf, she was also transported to an area hospital.

An 18-year-old also suffered a graze wound to the back of the head and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by police.

Police say at least 50 shots were fired.

All three victims have been placed in stable condition.

Detectives say a person of interest is being questioned and preliminary.

They do not believe the triple shooting just a few blocks away is connected, but an investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

