RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Bucks County have identified the body of the man found in a wooded area in Richland Township. Two teenage brothers have been charged in the murder of 26-year-old Kevin Rosero, of Somerset, New Jersey.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office charged 17-year-old Joshua Gamble and 19-year-old Anthony Gamble, both of Somerset, New Jersey, with criminal homicide and other related charges. Joshua Gamble, 17, is being charged as an adult.

A state trooper found Rosero’s body after pulling over to help what he thought was a disabled vehicle at East Pumping Station Road and California Road Thursday morning. The brother’s vehicle was parked behind Rosero’s vehicle with the blinkers on.

Officials say it is possible the two brothers were dumping their victim’s body at East Pumping Station Road and California Road.

It still isn’t clear if the victim was killed in the rented Audi A5 with Florida plates or was transported in it. Officials say there was a significant amount of blood in the vehicle.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub says Joshua was wearing plastic work gloves on his left hand and had blood on his shoes.

The Subaru key fob he was holding was also stained with what police believe to be blood.

His brother, Anthony, was seen running in the woods nearby. He also had blood on his shoes and his shirt.

Police found the body of Rosero in the woods.

“Stab wounds about his head, neck, upper chest and arm,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

A large knife described as having a wooden handle and a large blade with what appears to be blood on both the handle and blade was found in the passenger said of the Audi.

Weintraub says a large knife was found in the passenger side of the Audi. Although both brothers had a lot of blood on them, they had no injuries.

“It is very difficult to kill somebody with a knife. It is often an intimate crime. You have to be within arm’s length to kill somebody with a knife and stab somebody more than once,” Weintraub said. “Certainly, we will be arguing that that is evidence of specific intent to kill.”

Authorities are paying attention to the fact that the younger brother, Josh, purchased sanitizer wipes from a nearby 7-Eleven shortly before the crime.

The district attorney is seeking no bail for both brothers.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.

