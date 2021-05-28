PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will lift most of its coronavirus restrictions one week earlier than originally planned. City officials said Friday its “Safer-at-Home” COVID-19 restrictions — including density limits, capacity limits, and social distancing rules — will be lifted on Wednesday, June 2.
The city said its indoor mask mandate and 11 p.m. curfew for dining will remain intact until June 11 but could be lifted if progress continues in the fight against COVID.READ MORE: Museum Of The American Revolution Honoring Military This Memorial Day Weekend
City officials cited COVID-19 percent positive rate falling below 3%, the lower number of COVID cases in the city since late September 2020 and continued vaccinations behind moving up the date.
“As more Philadelphians get vaccinated, COVID cases in Philadelphia have continued to drop, and positivity and hospitalizations remain low,” Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. “These are encouraging signs that vaccination is truly turning the tide in Philadelphia. We still have work to do to reach all Philadelphians, but we also want people to celebrate the good parts of life that we get back by getting vaccinated.”READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will The First Monthly Check Arrive?
Philadelphia was originally scheduled to lift its restrictions on June 11.
Pennsylvania is lifting its restrictions on Monday.MORE NEWS: Ocean City Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend With Unlocking Of The Ocean As New Jersey Lifts Mask Mandate
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.