PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania will lift its COVID-19 restrictions, except for masking, on Memorial Day, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday. Wolf says the Commonwealth’s mask mandate will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.

Capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and indoor and outdoor gatherings will go away on May 31, more than a year into the pandemic.

“Effective May 31, we are lifting COVID mitigation orders,” Wolf tweeted. “The masking order will be lifted when 70% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.”

“We continue to make significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and as more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with our reopening efforts,” ​Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “I encourage Pennsylvanians to take the critical steps needed to put this pandemic behind us by getting vaccinated, follow through with both doses if you receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and continue to take steps like masking, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and social distancing.”

The Health Department said an order requiring people to wear masks while away from home will be lifted once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated. That percentage stood at nearly 42% on Tuesday, according to federal data, while 63% of those 18 and older had at least one dose.

Pennsylvania revised its masking order last week to bring it in line with new federal recommendations that say fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear them outside anymore unless they’re at a crowded event.

Other state mandates, including a requirement that hospitals and long-term care facilities report new infections, will remain.

The governor’s Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic still remains in place.

