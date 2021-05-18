PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Eagles full schedule was released last week kicking off the start of speculation about how the team will fare in 2021. On Tuesday, the NFL Superbook at the Westgate Las Vegas released opening lines for every game of the 2021 NFL season and it could be a very long season for Eagles fans if these lines prove to be accurate.

First things first, these are just opening lines. Teams have barely practiced, if at all, and a lot can change between now and kickoff against the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 12. That said, the oddsmakers at Westgate have the Eagles favored in just two of their 17 games this fall. Those two games, against Washington at home (-1.5) and against the New York Giants at home (-1.5) are in Weeks 15 and 16 respectively.

Based on the opening lines, the team isn’t expected to get a win until possibly Week 8 when they make the trip to Detroit to face the Lions. That game is listed as a pick ’em indicating it’s expected to be too close to truly favor either side.

The good news from these early lines is that the Eagles aren’t being looked at as double digit underdogs in any game. Furthermore, they’re listed as more than a touchdown underdog just twice. Once in Week 4 when Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs come to town (+8) for a game on CBS. The second time comes in Week 6 when the team faces the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football (+7.5).

The other three CBS games for the team sees them as one possession underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers (+2), Denver Broncos (+4.5) and New York Jets (+1.5).

Overall, the Eagles, as currently constructed, are expected to be competitive in most of their games this season. The full list of opening lines can be seen at this link and the full Eagles schedule with opening lines for the team in parentheses is below.

Sunday, Sept. 12 @ Atlanta Falcons (+3.5)

Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. San Francisco 49ers (+4)

Monday, Sept. 27 @ Dallas Cowboys (+6.5)

Sunday, Oct. 3 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (+8)

Sunday, Oct. 10 @ Carolina Panthers (+3)

Thursday, Oct. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7.5)

Sunday, Oct. 24 @ Las Vegas Raiders (+3.5)

Sunday, Oct. 31 @ Detroit Lions (PK)

Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

Sunday, Nov. 14 @ Denver Broncos (+4.5)

Sunday, Nov. 21 vs. New Orleans Saints (+3.5)

Sunday, Nov. 28 @ New York Giants (+3)

Sunday, Dec. 5 @ New York Jets (+1.5)

Saturday, Dec. 18/Sunday Dec. 19 vs. Washington Football Team (-1.5)

Sunday, Dec. 26 vs. New York Giants (-1.5)

Sunday, Jan. 2 @ Washington Football Team (+3)

Sunday, Jan. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys (+2.5)