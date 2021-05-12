CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
nfl, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Missing football? The Eagles’ full 2021 schedule was released Wednesday night, so maybe that will hold you over until Sept. 12 when the Birds open in Atlanta.

The Linc will be rocking — possibly at full capacity — for the home opener in Week 2 when the 49ers come to Philly.

The Birds are anticipating having 100% capacity at Lincoln Financial Field after the City of Philadelphia announced they will be lifting all capacity-related restrictions in the city on June 11. 

Other highlights include Andy Reid’s return to Philadelphia with the Chiefs in Week 4, Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs visiting for a Thursday night matchup in Week 6, and the Birds’ first trip to Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 7.

The Eagles’ bye comes in Week 14 before they close out the season with four straight divisional games.

See the full schedule below.

Week 1: at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m.
Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.
Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys, Monday, Sept. 27, 8:15 p.m.
Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m.
Week 5: at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 1 p.m.
Week 6: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14, 8:20  p.m.
Week 7: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 24, 4:o5 p.m.
Week 8: at Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m.
Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 7, 4:05 p.m.
Week 10: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 14, 4:25 p.m.
Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m.
Week 12: at New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
Week 13: at New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 5, 1 p.m.
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: vs. Washington Football Team, Dec. 18 or 19, TBD
Week 16: vs. New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 1 p.m.
Week 17: at Washington Football Team, Jan. 2, 1 p.m.
Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Jan. 9, 1 p.m.