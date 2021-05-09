PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager and 23-year-old are dead following a quintuple shooting in North Philadelphia, police say. Five people were shot on the 100 block of Albanus Street in Olney just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
A 17-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old was also shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead on the scene.READ MORE: Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Now-Closed Saint Leo Roman Catholic Church In Tacony
Officials say three other victims showed up at Albert Einstein Hospital, they are in stable condition.
Three Moms are left to grieve for their sons in two different shootings on what has been a violent Mother’s Day Sunday. We have the latest from police on @CBSPhilly at 6:30pm. pic.twitter.com/zmjHOhCV9a
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) May 9, 2021
There is no further information available at this time.
Philadelphia police are also investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left a teen between the ages of 17 and 18 dead on Sunday afternoon.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.