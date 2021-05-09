PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager and 23-year-old are dead following a quintuple shooting in North Philadelphia, police say. Five people were shot on the 100 block of Albanus Street in Olney just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 17-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old was also shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say three other victims showed up at Albert Einstein Hospital, they are in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.

Philadelphia police are also investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left a teen between the ages of 17 and 18 dead on Sunday afternoon.

