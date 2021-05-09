PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say three teenagers were shot near North 21st and West Cambria Streets, just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
A teen between the ages of 17 and 18 was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 19-year-old was shot at least eight times and is in extremely critical condition.
An 18-year-old was shot once in the arm and is in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.