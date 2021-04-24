RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine received the all-clear from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after an 11-day pause Friday. The City of Philadelphia said Saturday its vaccine partners can start using the J&J vaccine again, but with a warning.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revised its emergency use authorization. Cautionary language now comes with the one-dose shot about exceedingly rare but serious blood clots in some women.

Health officials across the tri-state area say having the J&J vaccine back in supply is critical to making sure that the masses get vaccinated as quickly as possible. It’s still a race between the vaccine and the variants.

In Radnor Township, they’re wrapped the first of a two-day weekend-long vaccination clinic at Radnor High School on Saturday. They’re using the Pfizer vaccine, so the people who showed up on Saturday were receiving their second doses.

They aimed to vaccinate about 3,500 Pennsylvanians at the clinic on Saturday.

Health officials, as well as Gritty, were on hand to welcome those with an appointment in Delaware County. There is an issue of vaccine hesitancy but in Radnor, only about 100 cancelations were on the books Saturday. Officials said they were able to fill up those with walk-up appointments.

Having the J&J vaccine in supply once again means additional mass vaccinations opportunities, including drive-up sites that are planned as early as next Saturday in Delco, something that officials say they are looking forward to.

“It was really critical,” “We were able to plan for a mass vaccination site next week at Delaware County Community College, so we’re able to open that up. It’s a drive-thru,” Rosemarie Halt with the COVID Task Force Delaware County said. “We hope to do 6,000 next weekend. It’s critical that we get vaccinated as soon as possible because as more the strains are out there, viruses like to mutate and change so the quicker we get a handle on COVID the quicker we can all get back to normal.”

Delaware County has 25,000 Johnson and Johnson shots on hand ready to use.

