PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A U.S. health panel says it’s time to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots. Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal.
All were women, most younger than 50.READ MORE: National Hurricane Center Highlights Deadliest Problem Ahead Of What Forecasters Believe Will Be Active Season
But advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk — especially against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day.READ MORE: Philadelphia Loosens COVID-19 Restrictions On Restaurants Despite Decline In Vaccination Numbers
The government will rapidly weigh that recommendation in deciding next steps.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Calls For State Legislature To Take Action On Gun Violence Reform
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)