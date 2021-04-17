WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One year later, Delaware remains the best state to work from home since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to one personal finance website. Delaware took home WalletHub’s top ranking again in 2021.

Delaware had an average score of 65.51.

New Jersey is also among the top states to work from home, according to WalletHub. The Garden State came in seventh with an average score of 62.57, behind Arizona and ahead of Texas.

New Jersey dropped three spots in the 2021 rankings.

Pennsylvania sits in the top third of the country in working from home, coming in at No. 16.

The Keystone State had an average score of 59.95 and climbed five spots this year.

Alaska came in last place again in this year’s rankings.

According to WalletHub, 71% of Americans worked from home since the pandemic began and 54% said they’d like to continue even after the pandemic ends.

