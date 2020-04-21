Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the line between office and home life blurs, some states make for better work-from-home environments. According to personal finance site, WalletHub, Delaware is the best state for working from home, followed by New Hampshire and Washington state.
The site compiled its list based on factors like cybersecurity, cost of electricity, and access to and cost of internet.
New Jersey ranked number 14 and Pennsylvania 21.
At the bottom of the list was Alaska.
View the complete list here.
