WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The search continues for the person or persons responsible for shooting three women, killing one of them. It happened at 10th and Pine Streets in Wilmington.

A mile-and-a-half away, two officers were hurt in a crash heading to that shooting.

Tonight, several families are mourning after a triple shooting in Wilmington where all of the victims were women. Sadly, one didn't make it and the family vowed justice will be served. "I think this was a situation where she was at the wrong spot at the wrong time. I have no idea," said Atiyha Martin-El, the victim's sister. Lateshia Hill, affectionately known as Tee Tee was known for her kindness, but most importantly, she was loved. Around 2 Tuesday afternoon, the 37-year-old was gunned down with two other women on the 1000 block of North Pine Street. "We are hurting, aching. People's brains is all over the place. We don't know how to take this because no one expects an early death from somebody so young, full of life," Martin-El said. Her sister says Tee Tee was on her way to work when the gunfire broke out. A 26-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were also shot. They were rushed to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition. Sadly, Tee Tee didn't make it. "This is ridiculous. People just dying left and right for no dag-on reason — innocent bystanders, and I'm deeply hurt," Martin-El said. As the family prepares to bury their loved one, they have this message for the shooter. "Justice will be served," Martin-El said. Two police officers rushing to the shooting scene were involved in a three-car crash. Two cars, including the police cruiser, ended up on their side at the intersection of C and South Heald Streets. The officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out, along with another driver.