WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two police officers who were responding to a triple shooting in Wilmington were involved in a three-car crash on Tuesday.
Two cars, including the police cruiser, ended up on their side at the intersection of C and South Heald Streets.
Officials say the officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out, along with another driver.
A 37-year-old was fatally shot in the triple shooting the officers were responding to.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on the 1000 block of North Pine Street, police say.
A 26-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman were also shot. They’re both in stable condition at the hospital.