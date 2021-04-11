PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia will join the rest of Pennsylvania in opening up COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in Phase 1C on Monday. Higher education staff, construction workers, the press, and election workers are among those who qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1C.

This comes a week before the state will open vaccine eligibility to any Pennsylvanian who’s 16 or older. Pennsylvania and Philadelphia will be opening the vaccine to all residents 16 or older beginning Monday, April 19 — in accordance to President Joe Biden’s directive.

Philadelphia opened its second FEMA mass vaccination site at the Esperanza Community Center in Hunting Park on Saturday. The site was chosen because the neighborhood has been hard hit by the coronavirus and has low rates of vaccinations.

“Location matters. People are more likely to go to vaccination sites that are close to where they live,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “That’s the main reason why we’re here at this clinic here today.”

Last week, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley cautioned that not everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine beginning April 19 will be able to because of a limited supply. He is recommending everyone over age 65 get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“I do worry that young people will get in, and it may be harder for people over the age of 65 to get in, which is why I’m asking all the sites to set a priority for people over the age 65 and asking younger people maybe you should wait a little bit,” Farley said.

The CDC also announced last week that Pennsylvania would get more than $100 million to enhance vaccine programs and Philadelphia would receive an additional $14.3 million.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and eligibility, visit CBSPhilly.com’s coronavirus vaccine guide.