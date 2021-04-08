PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been charged in an apparent racially motivated attack of an Asian man in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, prosecutors say. Police say 30-year-old James Foster attacked a 64-year-old Asian man while shouting anti-Asian remarks.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of North 10th Street.
Foster was tased twice by officers and then arrested.
He has been charged with ethnic intimidation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
The investigation remains ongoing.