PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted an elderly Asian man in what appears to be a racially motivated attack. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North 10th Street in Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood.
According to police, officers were called to the scene for multiple reports of a man assaulting a 64-year-old Asian man while shouting anti-Asian remarks.
Police say the suspect was tased twice by officers and then arrested.
The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police say, but he was not injured.
The investigation remains ongoing.