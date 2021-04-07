BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County officials say thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for Wednesday at the mega vaccination site at Camden County College. The site is operating by the county in partnership with Cooper University Health Care and Jefferson Health New Jersey.

Officials say those eligible for a vaccine can schedule an appointment or move up an existing appointment.

Among those eligible in New Jersey are people 55 years old and older, people between the ages of 16 and 54 with certain medical conditions, and intellectual and developmental disabilities, among others.

“If you are eligible to receive vaccination and you have not yet made an appointment, now is your best opportunity to head online or call our hotline and schedule a time to come see our staff,” County Commissioner Al Dyer said. “Since the start of the vaccine rollout, we have not had many opportunities to promote vaccine availability with this level of immediacy. Thanks to an increased allotment of vaccine doses, thousands of new appointments have been made available this week at the vaccine center. If you need an appointment or have an existing appointment that you’d like to move up, do not miss this chance to get protected against COVID-19.”

Camden County residents who would like to schedule an appointment can do so by clicking here or by calling (856) 549-0530 or 1-800-999-9045.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is moving up his deadline for all 50 states to make every adult eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by two weeks. The new date is April 19, up from May 1.

Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday all city residents 16 years and older will be eligible to get a shot on April 19, but warned not everyone who wants one will be able to get one right away due to supply.