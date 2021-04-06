PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Philadelphians ages 16 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine later this month. The city announced Tuesday it would move to Phase 2 of its vaccination rollout on April 19, in accordance with President Joe Biden’s directive.

With all states having opened eligibility to the public or at least having announced when they plan to do so, Biden will announce that every adult in the country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19, according to an administration official, instead of Biden’s original deadline of May 1.

Initially, Philadelphia was going to open the vaccine to all residents 16 and older beginning May 1.

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley cautioned Tuesday that not everyone who is eligible will be able to get vaccinated right away due to a limited supply of the vaccine.

Health officials announced 700 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the citywide total to 126,759.

As Philadelphia continues to see a rising COVID-19 case count, Farley strongly recommends everyone over age 65 get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Officials also announced that all groups within Phase 1C will become fully eligible to be vaccinated beginning Monday, April 12. The city began vaccinating select groups within the 1C category on Monday.

Those who will be eligible for the vaccine beginning April 12 include people receiving home and community-based services as defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, unpaid caregivers of medically vulnerable people, landscaping, government, elections, and social services workers.