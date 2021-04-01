PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pain and anguish tonight for the parents of 11-year-old Harley Belance. The suspect wanted in the shooting death of their little boy has turned himself in to police.

The killing is part of the recent wave of gun violence in Philadelphia. The fifth-grader was shot and killed while riding a motorized scooter on the 1500 block of McKinley Street in Oxford Circle last Friday.

The boy’s parents are glad an arrest was made, but it won’t bring their 11-year-old son back. What they’re hoping for is justice.

“When I go to the hospital after like 30 minutes to 45 minutes they told us my son was dead,” mother Ceoette Belance said.

@KimberlyDavisTV) March 31, 2021

Harley only had 11 years on this earth. He had dreams of becoming a lawyer or a businessman but that’s no longer possible. He was shot and killed riding his scooter last Friday on the 1500 block of McKinley Street just before 7 p.m.

“I wish the find whoever killed my son and treat it the way they’re supposed to,” Ceoette Belance said.

Police identified 19-year-old Khaleek Cooper-Baldwin as the shooter Wednesday And the suspect turned himself in to police.

Harley’s father says his son was an active kid with a bright future.

“He was a big basketball player. He shoots three points, yeah. Only three points!” Louilor Belance said.

He was also known to help out his neighbors whenever they needed an extra hand.

“Oldest people, when they come back from shopping, he used to hold the bags,” Louilor Belance said.

@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Z1MrpqyepQ — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) March 31, 2021

But that extra helping hand is no more. No more basketball games with dad, and now there will be an empty seat in church come Sunday morning.

The family says they only want one thing now.

“I just ask justice. Justice for my boy, I need justice!” Louilor Belance said.

Another 14-year-old boy was injured during the shooting on Friday. Sources say he was the intended target, not Harley.

We’re waiting for an update from detectives on the exact charges Cooper-Baldwin will face.