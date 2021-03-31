PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say 19-year-old Khaleek Cooper-Baldwin has turned himself in to police in connection to the murder of 11-year-old Harley Belance, a fifth-grade student who was shot and killed last Friday in Oxford Circle. Cooper-Baldwin was wanted on murder, violations of uniform firearms act, and other related charges.

He is currently being interviewed by authorities.

Police say Harley was riding a motorized scooter with a 14-year-old friend on the 1500 block of McKinley Street on Friday night when he was shot in the neck and killed. Investigators say the suspect allegedly shot at the children from the sidewalk around 7 p.m. Friday and then ran away.

The 14-year-old boy was shot several times but was in stable condition at last check. His name has not been released.

“Someone, at some point, for an unknown reason come out on foot and fired shots at the two boys as they were riding up and down the street on this peddle bike. We’re doing what we can to interview witnesses to get descriptions and to do what we can to figure out the motive behind this,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Twelve-year-old Santiago Quintero heard it happen.

“My grandpa was taking a shower and I heard the shots and he came down and I asked ‘was that, fireworks?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know,’” Santiago said.

He says the shooting has left him on edge.

“Scared. I used to ride bikes, but when I moved here, I just stopped riding bikes,” Santiago said.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.