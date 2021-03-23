PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A grieving mother is pleading for justice for her murdered son. Family and friends gathered in Frankford to remember Khari Tyson.
They gathered on the 4900 block of Charles Street.
Last Thursday, the 28-year-old was shot inside a basement apartment on Guyer Avenue in the city's Elmwood neighborhood.
"We're just out here celebrating his going away and to remember him, for those that know him. And if you know this person, please, please — or if you see this person — call the police," said Taga Tyson, the victim's mother.
Police say 28-year-old Charles Johnson is wanted for Tyson’s murder.