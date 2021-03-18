PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot multiple times in the head and killed in a Southwest Philadelphia apartment Thursday night. It happened on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
Police say a 27-year-old was shot three times in the head in a basement apartment.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.