NORTH WALES, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned an old Sears store will soon become a COVID-19 vaccine site. The future clinic is set to be at the Montgomery Mall in North Wales.
It's not clear when the site, which will be run by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, will open.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia's sixth mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now open in South Philadelphia. It's located at the Edward O'Malley Athletic Association.
A new neighborhood site was just what the residents here in South Philly say they desperately needed.