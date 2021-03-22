PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city’s sixth mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is now open in South Philadelphia. It’s located at the Edward O’Malley Athletic Association.

A new neighborhood site was just what the residents here in South Philly say they desperately needed.

“Just another thing you gotta do to survive. Hopefully, it’ll work,” Geri Madora of South Philadelphia said.

Madora was one of many who stood outside in line for a COVID vaccination Monday.

The Edward McBride Sports Complex in South Philly turned into the city’s sixth mass site.

“Clinics like this are made possible by the FEMA site in Center City and other community-run clinics,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The city’s Center City site has breached the 100,000 mark of given vaccinations, Kenney said. With a 280-person capacity here, that number will slowly grow.

The new site is available by appointment for those in group 1B, over 65 years old with health risks.

“I feel elated, sure. You’re relieved because it’s frustrating to get it and once you get it you absolutely feel relieved,” said Charles Cornaglia.

He says a family member found out about the site thanks to a previous report on CBS3 and he was able to get his first dose.

“It’s very difficult to find and get an appointment even when you’re eligible. It’s hard and confusing so it’s great to walk up and have him be able to go in and get it,” Nancy Cornaglia said.

It’ll allow Cornaglia and his wife Nancy to finally see their family.

“We had all our holidays by ourselves since last Easter. So we’re ready,” Nancy said.

This is the second South Philly site with two more planned to go online this week in other areas of the city.

If there are leftover vaccinations at the end of the day they will welcome walk-ins.

These city-run clinics can vaccinate up to 500 people per day and are designed to reach traditionally underserved neighborhoods.

As of Friday, almost 282,000 people have been at least partially vaccinated in the City of Philadelphia.