PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash is now facing charges. Investigators say the victim was dragged to his death.

No comment from Edward Prince, also known as Jamil Smith, as he turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon.

The 44-year-old has been wanted for homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter for the hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old man.

The crash happened on March 3 at 2nd and Ontario Streets just after 11:00 that night.

The victim, Roberto Velez, was crossing 2nd Street when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV. The impact was so devastating the victim was dragged 300 feet.

The beloved man was deaf and mute and well-liked in the community.

Police used surveillance video to help track the striking vehicle.

While Prince remained silent on his way into the accident investigations division, his attorney had this to say about the tragic case.

“My thoughts are this is a tragedy for all people involved — obviously for the victim, the victim’s family, the community. It’s a tragedy too for my client. He’s 44 years of age, he learned that he was wanted in this case and we’ve come in,” attorney Paul Mallis said.

A bail hearing for Prince will likely be held Thursday