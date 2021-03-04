PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A well-known member of a North Philadelphia neighborhood was killed in a tragic hit-and-run. Now, the search is on for his killer.

Police say 60-year-old Roberto Oquendo Velez was hit with such force that he was thrown from his shoes and dragged about 300 feet.

Eyewitnesses told police the victim was crossing the street when he was hit.

It happened on the 3300 block of North Second Street.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived, they found Oquendo Velez badly injured in the street. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they’re getting information that indicates the driver knew that he or she hit someone. Police say not only was Oquendo Velez dragged, but it appears the driver got out of the vehicle, looked at the body and then left the scene.

“That’s when the body got loose from the vehicle and the vehicle continues south on Second, towards Allegheny,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Police are getting info the driver may have exited the vehicle, looked at the body, and then continued on Second Street. The description of the vehicle is a white vehicle, possibly a minivan.”

The victim’s family tells investigators that he lived just one block away from where the crash happened, and he lived there for 35 years.

They also told police that he couldn’t speak or hear but he was well known and well-liked in the neighborhood.

The accident investigation district is now investigating.