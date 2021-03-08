PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a big day for some Philadelphia School District students. In-person hybrid learning begins Monday for about 3,000 students in grades pre-k through second.
It's been almost a year of remote learning.
Superintendent Dr. William Hite joined Eyewitness News This Morning to discuss the preparation of bringing students back into the classroom.
Dr. Hite says "it feels fantastic" to have students return.
“It has been approximately a year since our students were in school buildings but I want to make sure that individuals understand, children have still been educated by the extraordinary work of teachers and staff members, but will be good to get young people back into some form of in-person learning today, so we’re very excited,” Hite said.
Students from 53 schools returned to the classroom this morning and Hite says the school district will be announcing the next set of schools that will be expected to open next Monday, March 15.
