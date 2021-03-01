PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Teachers and students will return to the classrooms in some Philadelphia schools next week. Fifty-three of the Philadelphia School Districts’ schools will return to hybrid learning on Monday, March 8.

Teachers at those 53 schools will report to the classroom on Wednesday, March 3.

The schools will be open for students in grades pre-k through second grade whose parents chose to opt into the hybrid learning method at the beginning of the school year. Students who initially choose 100% digital learning will have the opportunity to opt into hybrid learning after all pre-k through second grade hybrid learning students have successfully phased back into the classroom.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the plan is to have other schools reopen on a weekly basis with the goal of having a return date announced for all PreK-2 students by March 22.

The decision to slowly reopen schools was made by the School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, with the assistance from a city-lead third-party mediation.

“This Union has led the charge in ensuring that when school buildings reopen, they will be safe for reoccupancy,” Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said in a statement. “That’s exactly what the plan we outlined today does. It was a painstaking process, but this Union has never, and will never, waver when it comes to the safety and health of our educators and the young people they serve. The Union triggered the intervention of the neutral third party, as negotiated by the PFT and District, and we were able to utilize the mediation process to secure and assure a safe plan to reopen school buildings. Today, we are able to confidently say that 53 schools are safe for reoccupancy based on a detailed analysis that was made possible by the mediation process. I applaud all parties for their commitment to ensuring the safety of our educators and the young people they serve. Nothing could be more important.”

The 53 schools opening for in-person learning next week include:

Chester Arthur School; John Barry Elementary; Mary McLeod Bethune School; F. Amedee Bregy School; Henry A. Brown School; Joseph W. Catharine; Cayuga Elementary; Cook-Wissahickon School; Anna B. Day School; Julia De Burgos; Stephen Decatur School; Thomas A. Edison High; Franklin S. Edmonds School; Ethan Allen School; Dr. Ethel Allen School; Thomas K. Finletter School; Fitler Academics Plus; Edward Gideon School; Joseph Greenberg School; Albert M. Greenfield School; Andrew Hamilton School; John F. Hartranft School; Edward Heston School; Henry H. Houston; Julia Ward Howe School; John Marshall School; Juniata Park Academy; Kenderton Elementary; Henry W. Lawton School; Abraham Lincoln High; Alain Locke School; William H. Loesche School; William C. Longstreth School; Mayfair School; John F. McCloskey School; William McKinley Elementary; John Moffet School; J. Hampton Moore School; Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin Elementary; Olney Elementary; Overbrook Educational Center; Overbrook Elementary; Penn Alexander School; Penrose School; Rhodes Elementary; Shawmont School; Isaac A. Sheppard School; Southwark School; Edward Steel School; Thurgood Marshall School; John H. Webster School; Frances E. Willard School; and Richard R. Wright School.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite previously said the fans would help ventilation in some of the older buildings, but no window fans will be used in the reopening of the schools. Air purifiers will now be used to safely reopen certain Philadelphia schools beginning next week.

Parents and students are encouraged to watch the school district’s Safe Return to School and Clean and Healthy Schools videos.