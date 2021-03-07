PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in nearly a year, some Philadelphia school students will be heading back to their classrooms Monday morning. Some pre-k through second grade students will return for hybrid learning.
Last week, some teachers in the district returned to their classrooms to prepare their spaces.
Layers of safety protocols are in place from desk shields to social distancing signs, and hand sanitizing stations.
Tune in tomorrow morning at 6:45 a.m for a live chat with Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite about what students, parents and staff can expect on their first day back.