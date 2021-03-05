PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s health commissioner says he’s frustrated that software issues are letting people skip the line at the FEMA vaccine site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Dr. Thomas Farley said the software allows appointment links to be forwarded, even to people who are not eligible.
Farley said the city does not have a way to screen those people, and the software company hasn’t fixed the problem yet.
“They may be medically eligible, but they weren’t necessarily the people who were invited. And so if they’re there, we vaccinate them and we will continue to vaccinate them. We also have a goal of just getting the vaccine out as quickly as possible. We don’t want to turn away a large number of people and have all these opportunities, when the federal government is here, be missed,” Farley said.
Meanwhile, the FEMA-run site has reached its goal of giving 6,000 shots a day.