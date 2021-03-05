PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Center City Vaccination Center has already reached its goal of vaccinating 6,000 residents in a single day. FEMA, which is running the site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, says it’s doing well so far.
“This is a well-oiled machine here, and informally, we’ve been conducting exit interviews. All feedback is resoundingly positive on both the speed and efficiency of the process,” said Charles Elison, of FEMA Region 3.
With the supply of vaccines remaining limited, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley is asking people who are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine, not to register.