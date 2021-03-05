PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Usually, every year at this time, spring would have already sprung inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where we would find magnificent flowers already in bloom for the Philadelphia Flower Show. But there are big changes to this annual event that were announced on Friday.
Above the cold and stiff soil of FDR Park in South Philadelphia, the excitement was growing for the 193rd annual Philadelphia Flower Show coming in June.
This year will not be like any other in the past. It will be the first in the show’s history to ever be held outside.
It will stretch 15 acres of the park famously designed by Frederick Law Olmsted. He was one of the designers of New York City's famed Central Park, and 450,000 square feet of this open green space will be covered in colorful exhibits and immersive experiences that will be divided into three unique districts — the plant district, the garden district and the design district.
There’s so much to be excited about, but let’s also talk about safety. At the press conference Friday, that couldn’t be stressed enough.
Firstly, you must purchase your tickets in advance, which you can do so now, and they will be timed and dated. The Flower Show will also have daily attendance caps, and masks must be worn at all times.
