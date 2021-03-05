PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Flower Show is usually a sign of spring, and this year’s flower show will be much different than years past. The show will take place outdoors for the first time in its almost 200-year history.
It will be held at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.
Organizers held a press conference there Friday morning, where they provided a preview of the plans for this year’s event.
This year's theme is "Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece."
“At PHS, we know that plants and green spaces and the act of cultivating plants together deliver health and well-being and this year more than ever we’ve seen how critical parks, green spaces, gardens and gardening are to people’s mental and physical health,” PHS President Matt Rader said.
The Philadelphia Flower Show runs from June 5 through June 13.
