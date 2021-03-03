PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful Philadelphia union leader and his nephew were arrested by federal law enforcement authorities on Wednesday morning. IBEW Local 98 union leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and Gregory Fiocca were taken into custody on extortion and conspiracy charges.

“Today, after John just returned home after spending 12 days at his seriously ill wife Ceilie’s bedside in the Intensive Care Unit of Jefferson Hospital, they descended again upon John and Ceilie’s home and arrested him again. This isn’t a prosecution, it’s a persecution,” according to a statement from Dougherty’s spokesman Frank Keel.

In January 2019, Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon and six other defendants were initially charged in a 116-count indictment where, among other things, Dougherty and IBEW leaders are accused of embezzling more than $600,000.

This latest wave of charges are separate from the original indictment and alleges Dougherty and Fiocca, Dougherty’s nephew and IBEW member, exerted “force and violence, and threats of violence and economic harm against a contractor who employed Fiocca for services he alleged failed to perform.”

Federal prosecutors say the indictment alleges counts of conspiracy and extortion.

“In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 3, 2021, federal law enforcement authorities arrested long-time IBEW Local 98 Business Manager John J. Dougherty at his place of residence in Center City Philadelphia. He is currently being detained at the FBI’s Philadelphia offices, though we expect him to be released this afternoon. At this point in time, we have no information as to the reason for the arrest,” Keel said.

Dougherty has previously maintained he is innocent.

In the larger case, it’s claimed Dougherty diverted union funds for personal use and also used union funds to pay contractors who worked on his home and other personal properties. Dougherty is also accused of using union money to pay Henon so he would do his bidding from his seat on City Council.

Dougherty and Henon have denied the charges.

In October 2020, the FBI raided the Spring Garden Street headquarters of IBEW Local 98. The FBI confirmed to Eyewitness News at the time that agents were “carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity” at the building housing the Philadelphia electricians’ union.

Calls to Dougherty’s attorney were not returned.

