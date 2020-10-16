PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI raided the Spring Garden Street headquarters of IBEW Local 98 on Friday morning. The FBI confirmed to Eyewitness News agents were “carrying out court-authorized law enforcement activity” at the building housing Philadelphia electricians’ union.
FBI officials say they are unable to comment further at this time as it relates to an ongoing investigation.
Last year, union leader John Dougherty, Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon and six others were indicted following a 30-month federal probe.
The indictment alleges that Dougherty and co-defendants conspired to embezzle Local 98 money for their own personal benefit and to benefit their families, friends, and their commercial businesses. They allegedly spent thousands of union dollars on expensive family meals and personal items, including food, baby supplies, dog food, hair styling items, clothing, home improvement projects and much more.
Dougherty is also accused of using union money to pay Henon so he would do his bidding from his seat on city council.
