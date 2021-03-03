GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A coronavirus vaccination mega site in Gloucester County has announced when it will be expanding vaccine eligibility. The mega site says eligibility will expand on Monday, March 15 and again on Monday, March 29 in compliance with New Jersey guidelines.

Earlier this week, Gov. Phil Murphy announced additional essential workers would be eligibility for the vaccine.

On March 15 the following categories are eligible at the Gloucester County mega site:

Educators, including support staff, in pre-K through 12th-grade settings

Childcare workers in licensed and registered settings

Public and local transportation workers, including bus, taxi, rideshare, and airport employees; NJ TRANSIT workers; and Motor Vehicle Commission staff

Public safety workers who are not sworn law enforcement or fire professionals, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors

Migrant farm workers

Members of tribal communities

Individuals experiencing homelessness and those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters

“Teachers, transportation workers, public safety workers, and so many more have been at the forefront of this pandemic,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney. “They are essential workers and it’s been a priority of mine and Gloucester County to get these individuals the vaccine they deserve so they can continue to safely serve our communities.”

Beginning March 29, the following groups of people will be eligible at the site:

Food production, agriculture, and food distribution

Eldercare and support

Warehousing and logistics

Social services support staff

Elections personnel

Hospitality

Medical supply chain;

Postal and shipping services

Clergy

Judicial system

“We have been advocating for the next phase of vaccine eligibility to open to our educators, farmers, postal services and the rest of the heroes who served us during the height of this pandemic,” said Director Robert M. Damminger. “With the help of Senate President Sweeney and the Administration at Gloucester County’s Mega Site, we made it happen.”

Appointment times are expected to be released as vaccinations are available and vaccine availability is still mandated by the state.

Click here to register with the New Jersey Vaccination Scheduling System. Anyone who has registered and is eligible for the vaccine but has not received an email to schedule is urged to check their junk mail folder — and if it is not there, be patient.