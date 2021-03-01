TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Teachers and other essential workers in the Garden State will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the state is expanding vaccine eligibility to essential workers.

Starting March 15, the following groups will be eligible to receive the vaccine:

Pre-K to 12 educators & support staff

Child care workers

Transportation workers

Additional public safety workers

Watch our 1:00 PM COVID briefing for more info. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 1, 2021

More details are expected during the state’s coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.

This comes as nearly 4 million doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine started shipping out Monday morning. It’s the third coronavirus vaccine to receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA and the first that requires only one shot.

While the efficacy rate to prevent getting sick from COVID-19 isn’t as high as Pfizer or Moderna, trial data shows Johnson & Johnson’s is 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Johnson & Johnson projects 20 million doses will be available by the end of this month and 100 million by the end of June. Meanwhile, Pfizer and Moderna have promised 600 million doses by the summer, meaning every American who wants a vaccine should then be able to get one.