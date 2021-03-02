CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is having an unceremonious ending for its basketball season. Saturday’s season finale against Wichita State has been canceled because of a COVID issue within the program.

Their regular season ends with a 5-10 record and a ninth-place finish in the AAC.

Last weekend’s game against UCF was also canceled due to COVID issues.

The conference championship tournament opens on March 11 in Fort Worth, Texas.