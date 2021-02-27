CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple’s basketball game at the University of Central Florida on Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Temple program. The American Athletic Conference made the announcement just hours before the game was scheduled to be played.

The game will not be made up.