PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton got quite the surprise during a Zoom call Thursday. His favorite player, former Birds quarterback Carson Wentz, popped up on the call Giovanni was having with Wentz’s AO1 Foundation.

“I had no idea Carson was gonna pop on the Zoom until he did,” Giovanni tweeted. “This phone call meant everything to me guys and I can’t thank you enough for calling me to talk before my PT.”

Giovanni revealed the new Colts QB is going to bring him out to Indianapolis for a game. He also said he’s going to keep the rest of the conversation he had with Wentz private because “it is really special to me.”

hey guys i know every body wants to see more but im going to keep the rest of the video for just for me, it is really special to me. Carson said he's gonna bring me out to Indy for a game and i will get some pics then to share and his kids camp too💚 — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 25, 2021

Giovanni, who has a genetic disorder and has undergone many surgeries, first met Wentz in July 2019 during Eagles’ training camp.

After Wentz was traded to the Colts, Giovanni posted a tearful goodbye to his hero.

just woke up and heard the news i love u @cj_wentz always ur fan brother 💚 pic.twitter.com/w01Fy7EBYg — Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 18, 2021

“You’re still my hero, you always will be,” Giovanni said in a video on Twitter. “Colts fans, you really have a real one.”