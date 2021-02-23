PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yet another double shooting in West Philadelphia has left a pregnant teen injured and a man fighting for his life. This latest shooting happened around 7:13 p.m. Tuesday along the 5300 block of Haverford Avenue Tuesday.
Police say a pregnant 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were in a car together when someone fired at least 20 shots into the vehicle.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Hospital Doctor Stabbed Multiple Times In Face, Head By Patient, Philadelphia Police Say
According to police, the teen, who was shot once in the right leg, told officers she is pregnant. She was rushed to the hospital where she is in stable condition.READ MORE: 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran Gene Gravener Receives Second COVID Shot In Vineland
Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man is in critical condition after he suffered a gunshot wound to the back.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Release New Video Of Suspect Wanted For Raping Woman Inside Macy's Bathroom
This comes just hours after a 15-year-old girl was shot in the head in a West Philadelphia double shooting.