PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head in West Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. The double shooting happened on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street in the city’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood around 3:20 p.m.
Police say the girl was shot once in the left side of the head. She is currently in critical condition.READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: Health Commissioner Says 'It's Likely' Some Fans Could Attend Phillies' Home Opener
A 20-year-old man was shot once to the back of the head. He is currently in stable condition at a hospital.READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: City Public School Teachers Begin Receiving Vaccines As District Works On Return To Classroom
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Teen Boy Charged With Stabbing Younger Brother, Sister Multiple Times At Hatfield Township Elementary School Playground, DA Says
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.